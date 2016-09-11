welcome to the challenge!

The Challenge

Official Rules

September 11, 2016 – January 1, 2017





1. Preliminary Information: No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning. Void outside the KNBC terrestrial geographic viewing area (defined below) and where prohibited. The Challenge ("Promotion") begins on September 11, 2016, at the start of The Challenge (the “Show”), which airs on Sunday nights on KNBC directly after Sunday Night Football on NBC and ends on January 1, 2017 at the completion of the Show ("Promotion Period"). All times in the Promotion refer to Pacific Time (“PT”). The computer for Snooozy, Inc. doing business as Excitem ("Promotion Administrator") is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.





2. Eligibility: Open only to permanent, legal United States (“U.S.”) residents who are either located and residing in the KNBC terrestrial geographic viewing area (the counties of Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Orange, Riverside, Ventura, and portions of Kern in the state of California) and who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of September 13, 2015. Officers, directors, employees, independent contractors, representatives and agents of Promotion Entities (as defined below), members of these persons’ immediate families (spouses and/or parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, siblings, and their spouses, regardless of where they reside), and/or persons living in the same households as such persons (whether or not related thereto) are ineligible to enter or win the Promotion. Promotion Entities, as referenced herein, shall include KNBC-TV, 100 Universal City Plaza, Building 2120, Universal City, CA 91608, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112, and Snooozy, Inc doing business as Excitem, 830 Stewart Drive, Suite 217, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 (collectively, "Sponsors") and their respective parent, subsidiary, and affiliate companies, their administrative, advertising and promotion agencies, and any other entity involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Promotion.





3 . How to Participate: Registration is a pre-requisite to entering the Promotion. Entrants may register at any time before the end of the Promotion Period. Entrants need only register once throughout the entire Promotion Period. To register, visit www.nbcla.com/challenge (the “Website”) or download the free NBCLA App (“Mobile Application”) and complete and thereafter submit the registration form, which includes name, email address, birth date, cell phone number, gender, and username and password selection (“Registration”). Registration alone does not enter you into the Promotion.

To download the Mobile Application, visit www.nbclosangeles.com/mobile or the iTunes and/or Google Play store and download the free NBCLA App. Open the app and then click on the Sweepstakes Tile labeled “The Challenge” and follow the provided instructions to complete and thereafter submit the entry form. The game has been optimized for several mobile, desktop and tablet devices. If you are using an older version of an android browser or a phone, tablet or desktop browser that is not supported, please play the game by going directly to http://www.nbcla.com/challenge from your desktop using Google Chrome version 45 or newer. For any technical issues please contact support@excitem.tv.

After registering, you may enter the Promotion during any and all episodes of the Show throughout the Promotion Period (see Weekly Show Dates below), either by visiting the Website or Mobile Application and logging in with your selected username and password on your cell phone (see Section 5) and submitting answers to multiple-choice questions (“Entry”). There will be a different set of four (4) multiple choice questions per Show.





The Promotion will consist of a total of sixty-eight (68) individual random drawings (each an “Individual Drawing”) and one (1) grand prize contest (“Grand Prize Contest”). There will be four (4) Individual Drawings during each episode of the Show throughout the Promotion Period (see Weekly Show Dates below). Each Show runs no longer than thirty (30) minutes.





There will be one (1) Grand Prize Contest Winner (defined below) at the end of the entire Promotion Period. The Grand Prize winner will be selected from the Entrants who have the most cumulative points garnered during the Promotion Period (see section 5(c) for more information on scoring).









Individual Drawings:





During each Show, the first question will be revealed during first commercial break following segment one (1). Entrants must answer the first (1) question (correctly or incorrectly) to become eligible for the first Individual Drawing of the corresponding Show. The answer to the question must be received before the end of the commercial break in which it appeared to be eligible. You do not have to answer the question correctly to be eligible for the corresponding Individual Drawing and your answer to the question will not affect your chances of winning an Individual Drawing. Answers to questions received after the end of the commercial break during which the question appeared will be disregarded. Entrants may continue to answer the third question to be eligible for the second Individual Drawing.





The second question will be revealed during the second commercial break following segment two (2) of the Show. Those who participate in questions one (1) and two (2) will be eligible for the second Individual Drawing of the Show. The second Individual Drawing will take place during segment three (3) of the Show. You do not have to answer the question correctly to be eligible for the corresponding Individual Drawing and your answer to the question will not affect your chances of winning an Individual Drawing. Answers to questions received after the end of the commercial break during which the question appeared will be ineligible. Entrants may continue to answer the third question to be eligible for the third Individual Drawing.





The third question will be revealed during the third commercial break following segment three (3) of the Show. Those who participate in questions one (1), two (2) and three (3) will be eligible for the third Individual Drawing of the Show. The third Individual Drawing will take place during segment four (4) of the Show. You do not have to answer the question correctly to be eligible for the corresponding Individual Drawing and your answer to the question will not affect your chances of winning an Individual Drawing. Answers to questions received after the end of the commercial break during which the question appeared will be ineligible. Entrants may continue to answer the fourth question to be eligible for the third Individual Drawing.





The fourth question will be revealed during the fourth commercial break following segment four (4) of the Show and those who participate in questions one (1), two (2), three (3) and four (4) will be eligible for the fourth Individual Drawing. The fourth Individual Drawing will take place during segment five (5) of the Show. The fourth potential winner of the Show will also be revealed during segment five (5) of the Show. You do not have to answer the question correctly to be eligible for the corresponding Individual Drawing and your answer to the question will not affect your chances of winning an Individual Drawing. Answers to questions received after the end of the commercial break during which the question appeared will be ineligible.





There will be four (4) First Prize Winners (defined below) selected during each Show; one (1) First Prize Winner will be selected in each Individual Drawing.









WEEKLY SHOW DATES:

September 11, 2016

September 18, 2016

September 25, 2016

October 2, 2016

October 9, 2016

October 16, 2016

October 23, 2016

October 30, 2016

November 6, 2016

November 13, 2016

November 20, 2016

November 27, 2016

December 4, 2016

December 11, 2016

December 18, 2016

December 25, 2016

January 1, 2017





Answers to a question must be received before the end of each commercial break during which the question appeared to be eligible for the corresponding Individual Drawing and to accumulate points for the Grand Prize Contest.





Points earned during each Show will accumulate throughout the entire Promotion Period and be applied to the Grand Prize Contest (see section 5(c) for more information on scoring). Points earned have no effect on Individual Drawings. Points earned will not affect your chances of winning Individual Drawings.





Limit one (1) entry per person/per Individual Drawing, for a maximum of sixty eight (68) entries throughout the Promotion Period, regardless of method of entry. Multiple entries received from any person or email address beyond this limit will void all such additional entries. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means will be disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, garbled, corrupted, or unintelligible for any reason including, but not limited to, computer or network malfunction or congestion (including at Sponsors and other entities), are void and will not be accepted. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use entrant's name, city, state, likeness, image, and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion, and publicity in any and all media, now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity without additional compensation, notification or approval.





4. Privacy: During Registration and/or participation in Promotion, you may be asked research questions and/or asked to consent to receive promotional information from KNBC and selected partners. Answering research questions and/or consenting to receive promotional information is optional and does not have to be agreed to in order to be eligible to enter the Promotion, nor will answering research questions and/or consenting to receive promotional information affect entrants' odds of winning. Entrants will have the opportunity to receive information from KNBC and selected partners by checking the appropriate box(es). If, at any time, you do not wish to receive materials from KNBC or our partners, please go to our privacy policy, located at nbcla.com/challenge or the applicable partner’s privacy policy and follow the procedure indicated.





5. How to Enter: You can enter (1) via mobile application device or (2) online.





Television Transmission Delays: Depending on the entrant's television service (i.e., cable, digital cable, over-the-air via antenna, or satellite), the reception of the transmission of the Show may reach particular households at different times. If entrants have a digital video recorder (DVR) hooked up to their televisions, they may experience a delay in receiving the transmission as well. Sponsors disclaim any liability and will make no allowance for delays in receiving the transmission of the Show.









A. Playing Using a Mobile Communications Enabled Device





How to Play Using a Mobile Communications Enabled Device: Four (4) multiple-choice questions will appear during each Show, as specified in Section 3 above. Entrants should submit their answer for each individual question using the question number and the letter of their answer (a, b, or c) on the NBCLA Mobile Application. The quicker the correct response, the more points an entrant will be awarded. Point accumulation will not be a factor in each Individual Drawing but participation and number of questions answered will reflect which prizes the Entrant is eligible to win (see “Prize” section below for more information). For more information, see "Scoring" in Section 5(C). Message and Data Rates May Apply.





You must have a mobile communications subscription with a participating carrier or otherwise have access to a mobile communications network. In addition, you must provide all equipment and software necessary to connect to the communication network, including, but not limited to, a mobile hand set or other mobile access device that is in working order. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of a mobile application entrant, the authorized account holder of the mobile telephone number used to enter will be deemed to be the entrant. The "Authorized Account Holder" of a mobile telephone number is defined as the natural person who is assigned the mobile telephone number by the wireless carrier as shown on the carrier's records. The potential winner may be required to show proof of being the Authorized Account Holder.





Mobile Device Delays: Entries via mobile Applications may be subject to delays resulting from carrier congestion or network drop outs. Due to differences in times between servers, all mobile Entries will be time-stamped according to the time-stamp on Sponsors' server. Sponsors disclaim any liability and will make no allowance for delays in a message arriving at Sponsors' server.





B. Playing Online





How to Play Online: Four (4) multiple-choice questions will appear during each Show, as specified in Section 3 above. Entrants may answer the questions online at http://www.nbcla.com/challenge . Entrants should "click" on the appropriate answer letter, represented by large boxes with A, B, or C on them. After every question, the page will refresh with the next set of selections. The quicker your response, the more points you will receive. . Point accumulation will not be a factor in each Individual Drawing but participation and number of questions answered will reflect which prizes the Entrant is eligible to win (see “Prize” section below for more information). For more information, see "Scoring" in Section 5(C).





In the event of a dispute as to the identity of any online entrant, Sponsors reserve the right to deem the authorized account holder of the email address used to enter as the entrant. The "Authorized Account Holder" of an email address is the natural person assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted address or the natural person assigned as the account holder. The potential winner may be required to show proof of being the Authorized Account Holder.





C. Scoring





Entrants will be awarded points per question based on a thirty (30) point scale. After the question is announced on the air, three (3) answers (one (1) correct answer and two (2) incorrect answers) will be revealed simultaneously. Once the first answer is removed from the screen, the maximum point value is twenty (20); after the second answer is removed, only the correct answer will remain on the screen and the maximum point value is ten (10). Answers will be removed from the screen at six (6)-second intervals. After three (3) seconds have elapsed during that six (6)-second period, the point value diminishes by five (5). For example, the point value will go from thirty (30) to twenty-five (25), to twenty (20) to fifteen (15), to ten (10). Entrants will have eighteen (18) seconds to answer each question. Entrants will receive zero (0) points if they select the wrong answer at any time, and will be locked out of the game until the next question. You cannot change your answers. Answers received after the corresponding segment ends will be disregarded. Point accumulation will not be a factor in each Individual Drawing but participation and number of questions answered will reflect which prizes the Entrant is eligible to win (see “Prize” section below for more information).









6. Promotion Winners:





First Prize Winners: Starting with the Show on September 11, 2016, representatives of Sponsors will randomly select a total of four (4) first prize winners (each a “First Prize Winner”) during each Show. First Prize Winner announcements will correspond to each Individual Drawing. First Prize Winners will be randomly selected and announced as follows:









Universal Studios Hollywood Winner: There will be one (1) potential Universal Studios Hollywood winner (“Universal Winner”) at the end of each Show. Entrants who answer the first question (correctly or incorrectly) during the corresponding Show are eligible to become potential Universal Winners. Potential Universal Winners will be announced during the second segment of each week’s Show and will be notified via phone or email the following business day. KNBC reserves the right to change this weekly prize at their discretion without prior notice.





Jerome’s Winner: There will be one (1) potential Jerome’s winner (“Jerome’s Winner”) at the end of each Show. Entrants who answer the first two (2) questions (correctly or incorrectly) during the corresponding Show are eligible to become a Jerome’s Winner. Jerome’s Winner will be announced during the third segment of each week’s Show and will be notified via phone or email the following business day. KNBC reserves the right to change this weekly prize at their discretion without prior notice.





TV Winner: There will be one (1) potential TV winner (“TV Winner”) at the end of each Show. Entrants who answer the first three (3) questions (correctly or incorrectly) during the corresponding Show are eligible to become potential TV Winners. Potential TV Winners will be announced during the fourth segment of each week’s Show and will be notified via phone or email the following business day. KNBC reserves the right to change this weekly prize at their discretion without prior notice.





PlayStation Winner: There will be one (1) potential PlayStation Winner (“PlayStation Winner”) at the end of each Show. Entrants who answer the first four (4) questions (correctly or incorrectly) during the corresponding Show are eligible to become potential PlayStation winners. Potential PlayStation Winners will be announced during the fifth segment of each week’s Show and will be notified via phone or email the following business day. KNBC reserves the right to change this weekly prize at their discretion without prior notice.









There will be a total of sixty eight (68) potential First Prize Winners throughout the Promotion Period. KNBC reserves the right to change the weekly prizes at their discretion without prior notice.





Grand Prize Winner: There will be one (1) potential grand prize winner (“Grand Prize Winner” and collectively with First Prize Winners may herein be referred to as “Winner” or “Winners”). The entrant with the most points accumulated overall during the entire Promotion Period will become the potential Grand Prize Winner. In the event of a tie, after the completion of the Promotion Period, entrants who are tied with the highest cumulative point total will compete as finalists (each a “Finalist”) in playoff eliminations (“Playoff Eliminations”) to become the potential Grand Prize Winner. Playoff Eliminations will take place during the week of January 4, 2016, during business hours at the NBC4 Studios at 100 Universal City Plaza, Bldg 2120, Universal City, CA 91608 at a time to be chosen by Sponsors in their sole discretion. A Finalist's failure to attend the Playoff Eliminations may result in disqualification and forfeiture of any prize. Finalists will play in-studio with laptop computers, and answer four (4) questions in the same format as those provided during the seventeen (17) previous Shows. The Finalist with the highest point total after four (4) questions will become the potential Grand Prize Winner. In the event of another tie, the Finalists will play additional rounds, each with four (4) questions, until a potential Grand Prize Winner is determined. In the event the potential Grand Prize Winner is disqualified, the participant with the next highest score will be chosen as the potential Grand Prize Winner.





For All Winners: Potential Winners must continue to comply with all terms and a condition of these Official Rules throughout the Promotion Period, and winning is contingent upon fulfilling the requirements contained therein. Potential Winners will be either notified by the email address or cell phone number provided in their Registration, and their names will also be posted on http://www.nbcla.com/challenge approximately one (1) hour after the conclusion of the Show each week. Data compilation may be subject to carrier delays and other technical issues beyond Sponsors' control. The Website will list the top ten (10) highest scoring entrants for each Show, as well as the top one hundred (100) entrants with the highest cumulative point totals. There will be an additional location on the Website that will list a particular entrant's ranking and cumulative point total if they are not in the top one hundred (100) entrants. Rankings will be listed by user names provided in Registration, but Sponsors reserve the right to edit and/or modify user names if they contain profanity or other inappropriate language. Potential Winners may be required to sign and return to Sponsors within ten (10) days of the date notice or attempted notice, an affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, and, except where prohibited, publicity release (collectively, "Promotion Documents"). Noncompliance within this time period will result in disqualification, and, at Sponsors’ sole discretion the entrant with the next highest score for the corresponding Prize (defined below) may be selected as an alternate potential Winner. If a potential Winner cannot be reached, is found to be ineligible, cannot or does not comply with these Official Rules, or if Prize or Prize notification is returned as undeliverable, that potential Winner will be disqualified and time permitting, at Sponsors’ sole discretion, the entrant with the next highest score for the corresponding Prize may be selected as the alternate potential Winner. In the event that a potential Winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsors may, in their sole discretion, select the entrant with the next highest score for the corresponding Prize as the alternate potential Winner.





In the event this Promotion is terminated before all Prizes are awarded, all remaining Prizes will be forfeited. In the event that a Prize element is not available for any reason, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsors' Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. All elements of Prizes must be redeemed at the same time.





7. Prizes:





First Prizes: There will be one (1) first prize (“First Prize”) awarded to each First Prize Winner as follows: Prizes can change from week to week without prior notice.





Universal Studios Hollywood Tickets: There will be one (1) Universal Studios Ticket Package (“USH Tickets”) awarded to each Universal Winner. Each Universal Studios Ticket Package consists of: four (4) tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood. USH Tickets may be subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. ERV of each USH Tickets is three hundred fifty dollars ($350).





Jerome’s: There will be one Jerome’s (Jerome’s Prize) awarded to each Jerome’s Prize Winner. Each Jerome’s Prize consists of: two (2) Jerome’s “Bigger Easy” Power Recliners. Jerome’s Prize may be subject to other terms and conditions and will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied and are available in dark brown or warm grey. ERV of each Jerome’s Prize is five hundred ninety eight dollars ($598).





TV: There will be one (1) TV Package (“TV”) awarded to each TV Winner. Each TV Prize Package consists of one Westinghouse 55” 4K UHD TV. Prize may be subject to other terms and conditions and will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. ERV of each TV prize is five hundred seventy nine dollars ($579).





PlayStation: There will be PlayStation (PlayStation Prize) awarded to each PlayStation Winner. Each PlayStation Prize consists of: one (1) PlayStation console. PlayStation Prize may be subject to other terms and conditions and will be awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. ERV of each PlayStation is three hundred sixty nine dollars ($369).









Grand Prize: There will be one (1) grand prize (“Grand Prize” and collectively with First Prizes may be referred to herein as “Prize” or “Prizes”) awarded to Grand Prize Winner. Grand Prize consists of: a 2016 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4 x 2 automatic. Winner of Grand Prize agrees that Sponsors have neither made nor are responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the Grand Prize, including, but not limited to, its quality, condition, or fitness, except that Grand Prize includes the standard limited warranty as set forth in Grand Prize’s warranty booklet.









Actual retail value (“ARV”) of Grand Prize may vary depending on titles and fees, taxes, and preparation, inclusively. Any differences between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded Grand Prize features and options, interior and exterior colors, and all other details of the Grand will be determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion. All other expenses, costs, fees or additional tax associated with the acceptance and/or use of Grand Prize are the sole responsibility of Grand Prize Winner.





Any upgrades and additional options are at the sole expense of the Grand Prize Winner. No substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent will be awarded in lieu of Grand Prize, except that Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value for any reason. Grand Prize Winner must take delivery of the Grand Prize at a location (“Delivery Site”) and on a date designated by Sponsors in their sole discretion. Sponsors and/or their representatives reserve the right, but not the obligation, to designate the Delivery Site as the Grand Prize Winner’s residence or a dealership near such residence. Sponsors are not responsible for any delays in the delivery of the Grand Prize. In order to accept the Grand Prize, Grand Prize Winner must possess and present adequate personal identification, evidence of legally required insurance, and a valid U.S. driver’s license. Grand Prize Winner bears the risk of damage to Grand Prize after delivery to specified Delivery Site and Grand Prize will be forfeited if not picked up within the number of days designated by Sponsors after delivery thereto. All reasonable efforts shall be used to provide the model stated above or at least a Grand Prize having substantially the same dealer cost, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion.





Grand Prize Winner is solely responsible for all travel and transportation costs incurred in connection with collecting Grand Prize, all federal, state and local taxes, including, without limitation, income taxes, as well as title and license fees, registration fees, insurance, additional options, and any other costs incurred in claiming, registering, or using the Grand Prize, including, without limitation, any costs incurred in bringing the Grand Prize from the Delivery Site to the Grand Prize Winner’s home and any other costs/expenses not specifically mentioned in these Official Rules as being included in the Grand Prize. Grand Prize will be delivered solely with the express written limited warranties set forth in the applicable warranty booklet. Grand Prize Winner is not eligible for any cash rebate programs. Grand Prize Winner agrees that Sponsors have neither made nor is responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the Grand Prize, including, but not limited to, the quality, mechanical condition, or fitness of the vehicle. Grand Prize Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 or Form 1042-S, as applicable, for the total ARV of the Grand Prize for the year in which the Grand Prize was awarded. Any depictions of Second Place Prize are for illustrative purposes only.









ERV of Grand Prize is twenty four thousand two hundred fifteen dollars ($24,215).









For All Prizes: Sponsors will determine all details of Prizes in their sole discretion. Actual retail value of Prizes may vary. Any difference between ARV and ERV will not be awarded. Sponsors will furnish an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 to Winner of any Prize with an ARV of more than five hundred and ninety-nine dollars ($599) for the tax year in which such Prize was won. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value at their sole discretion. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of any Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the services or items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsors, as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible Entries at Sponsors’ sole discretion.

8. Conditions: By entering this Promotion, each entrant agrees for entrant and for entrant's heirs, executors, and administrators (a) to release and hold harmless Promotion Entities, prize providers, and their respective officers, directors, and employees (collectively, "Released Parties"), from any liability, illness, injury, death, loss, litigation, or damage that may occur, directly or indirectly, whether caused by negligence or not, from such entrant's participation in this Promotion and/or his/her acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize, or any portion thereof (including any travel thereto); (b) to indemnify Released Parties from any and all liability resulting or arising from the Promotion and to hereby acknowledge that Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to Prizes, including express warranties provided exclusively by the prize supplier that are sent along with the Prize; (c) if selected as a Winner, to the posting of such entrant's name on http://www.nbcla.com.challenge or on the NBCLA Mobile Application and the use by Released Parties of such name, voice, image, and/or likeness for publicity, promotional, and advertising purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity without additional compensation, notification, permission, or approval and, upon request, to the giving of consent, in writing, to such use; and (d) to be bound by these Official Rules and to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error therein or in the Promotion itself, and to be bound by all decisions of the Sponsors, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these rules may result in disqualification from this Promotion at Sponsors’ sole discretion.





9. Additional Terms: Sponsors reserve the right to terminate this Promotion or permanently disqualify from any promotion any person they believe has intentionally violated these Official Rules. Any attempt to deliberately damage the Promotion or operation thereof is unlawful and subject to legal action by Sponsors who may seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. Sponsors reserve the right in their sole discretion to cancel, modify, or suspend the Promotion or any element thereof (including, without limitation, these Official Rules) without notice in any manner and for any reason (including, without limitation, in the event of any unanticipated occurrence that is not fully addressed in these Official Rules). In the event of cancellation, modification, or suspension, Sponsors reserve the right to select Winner from among all eligible, non-suspect Entries received prior to the time of the event warranting such cancellation, modification, or suspension. Notice of such cancellation, modification, or suspension will be posted at http://nbcla.com/challenge . Sponsors may prohibit any entrant or potential entrant from participating in the Promotion, if such entrant or potential entrant shows a disregard for these Official Rules; acts with an intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other entrant, Sponsors, or Sponsors’ agents or representatives; or behaves in any other disruptive manner (as determined by Sponsors in their sole discretion).





The failure of Sponsors to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, terrorism, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities outside of the control of Sponsors (excepting compliance with applicable codes and regulations), or other “force majeure” event will not be considered a breach of these Official Rules.





Released Parties assume no responsibility for any injury or damage to entrants' or to any other person's computer or mobile communications device relating to or resulting from entering or downloading materials or software in connection with this Promotion. Released Parties are not responsible for telecommunications, network, electronic, technical, or computer failures of any kind; for inaccurate transcription of Registration and/or Entry information; for errors in any promotional or marketing materials or in these Official Rules; for any human or electronic error; or for Entries that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed, lost, late, damaged, or returned.





10. Disputes: The Promotion is governed by, and will be construed in accordance with; the laws of the state of and the forum and venue for any dispute shall be in Los Angeles, California. If the controversy or claim is not otherwise resolved through direct discussions or mediation, it shall then be resolved by final and binding arbitration administered by Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, Inc., in accordance with its streamlined arbitration rules and procedures or subsequent versions thereof ("Jams Rules"). The Jams Rules for selection of an arbitrator shall be followed, except that the arbitrator shall be experienced and licensed to practice law in New York. All proceedings brought pursuant to this paragraph will be conducted in the county of New York. The remedy for any claim shall be limited to actual damages, and in no event shall any party be entitled to recover punitive, exemplary, consequential, or incidental damages, including attorney's fees or other such related costs of bringing a claim, or to rescind this agreement or seek injunctive or any other equitable relief. Any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action.





11. Promotion Results: For the names of Winners and/or a copy of these Official Rules, available after January 1, 2017 send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by March 1, 2017, to: "The Challenge Winners/Rules", KNBC-TV, 100 Universal City Plaza, Building 2120, Universal City, CA 91608











